Four brothers, officials charged with swindling COCT out of R2.5m

Four brothers have been arrested for allegedly duping the City of Cape Town into paying their company R2.5m for work they did not do.

Two city officials, who allegedly helped them, appeared with the brothers in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Ilitha Painters and Decorators, represented by Asif Khan, Uwais Khan, Irfaan Khan, Craig Kannemeyer, and Abdullatief Abrahams, and city officials Adam Majiet and Alistair Stanbul were arrested on fraud charges on Thursday.

Prosecutor Esmeralda Johnson said the company allegedly “misrepresented to the city that certain work was done. Majiet and Stanbula allowed the invoices to be paid though they knew that the work was not done.”

Johnson did not oppose their release on bail.