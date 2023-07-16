Four Cape Flats gang members given lengthy sentences

Share this article

Four members of a notorious gang which operated in Hanover Park and Philippi on the Cape Flats have been given lengthy jail sentences at the Pollsmoor Circuit Court.

Mikyle Davids, Tyrone Davids, Shamieg Mathieson and Munzeer January, who were members of the Laughing Boys gang, were arrested in 2020 on charges including murder, dealing in drugs and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police Spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, says seven gang members were arrested and put on trial but three were acquitted.

“During 2020, a takedown operation was conducted in which they secured the arrest of seven suspects on charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. After a lengthy trial three of the accused were acquitted whilst one suspect was sentenced 18 years in prison and three suspects sentenced to life in prison,” says Swartbooi.

Source: SABC News