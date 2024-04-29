Four killed in Nyanga shack shooting, police launch investigation

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Four individuals were shot and killed inside a shack in the Lloyd informal settlement in Nyanga on Sunday night (28 April 2024).

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the incident, stating that police have launched an investigation into the matter.

“Police members were summoned to the crime scene in Lloyd informal settlement in Govan Mbeki Road at around 21:40 where the bodies of three men and one woman in their twenties were discovered with gunshot wounds inside a shack. A fifth victim was admitted to hospital, also with a gunshot wound,” said Traut.

The motive for the attack is yet to be determined, and suspects are still being sought by detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

Speaking to VOC News, Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) Cluster Chairperson Martin Makasi said that the police have activated the 72-hour plan in order to investigate the incident.

“At this stage, there have been no arrests, but we are aware that police are working around the clock to try and apprehend the suspects that committed this crime,” said Makasi.

He added that there has been a very positive response from law enforcement agencies, with increased visibility in the area and engagement with community members to find leads that will assist in the investigation.

“In efforts to combat crime in our area we have received ongoing support by provincial SAPS, law enforcement officers and LEAP officers in terms of visibility.”

“We appeal to the broader community of Nyanga and Phillipi that they need to step up and assist the police in ensuring that these suspects of arrested. Crime is the responsibility of everyone in the community and we need to work together.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile