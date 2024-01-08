Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Four people shot dead in vehicle in Eastern Cape, police hunt for suspects

Four men in a vehicle were shot dead in Ugie on Saturday night.

Eastern Cape police said at about 10.50pm, a dark grey Toyota Avanza driving in Ntokozweni outside Ugie was ambushed and shot at by suspects using a rifle and other guns.

“All four male occupants, aged between 30 and 35 years, believed to be from Engcobo, died on the scene,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said.

Police asked for assistance to positively identify the deceased victims and any information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects. They should call D/Sgt Mzwabantu Baphi on 083 510 7836/ 047 548 5815 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the attack and appealed to the public to come forward with any information on the incident.

Source: TimesLIVE


