Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the Western Cape massacred Inverdoorn rhinos.

Inverdoorn Reserve manager, Johan van Schalwyk, says they have been made aware of the arrests that happened very shortly after the crime.

The four suspects are expected to appear in the Ceres Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged. Van Schalkwyk says everyone continues to work to bring all the perpetrators of this crime to justice.