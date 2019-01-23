Four suspects arrested in Delft for alleged robbery

Western Cape authorities confirmed that four suspects were arrested on Tuesday for being in possession of an illegal firearm as well as live rounds of ammunition in Delft South.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said vigilant members attached to Western Cape Flying Squad reacted on information and arrested four suspects.

“The suspects were arrested for the pointing of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and possession of police uniform in Delft South,” he said.

Van Wyk confirmed that members of the Maitland Flying Squad received information about an armed robbery that was going to take place in the Delft area. They were informed that a VW Polo and another unknown vehicle will be involved.

“At approximately 13:30 the members spotted the VW Polo and a Toyota Avanza in Voorbrug Avenue and ordered them to stop. Two suspects in the VW jumped out of the moving vehicle but were later apprehended. A passenger in the VW pointed the members with a firearm and one of the members retaliated by firing at the suspect,” he stated.

Van Wyk further stated that the driver of the Avanza tried to speed off but was stopped by the SAPS members.

“One of the suspects was found in possession of a .38 special revolver of which the serial number was filed off, including five rounds of ammunition,” he said.

The VW Polo was tested and it was established that it was hijacked in the Wynberg area during November 2018.

One of the suspects was dressed in a police shirt with SAPS insignia.

