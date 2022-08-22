Four suspects arrested in Elsies River area

In the pursuit to save the damage caused by individuals to infrastructure, police arrested four suspects in two isolated incidents in the Elsies River area.
On Friday 20 August, police members of the Economic Infrastructure Task Team were busy with compliance inspections at scrap dealers, when they received information of three individuals who wanted to sell copper cables. The suspects fled the scene with police in pursuit. Three males aged between 30 and 40 were arrested and detained when they were found in possession of 79.5 kg copper cables and an undisclosed amount of cash for which they could not account.
In an unrelated incident,a 30-year-old man was arrested when his vehicle was searched and found in possession of 21 kg of copper cables. The suspect claimed to be a subcontractor for the City of Cape Town but could not produce proof that it was handed to him by the authorized entity.
The four suspects arrested will make their respective court appearances in the Goodwood Magistrate court on charges of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act and possession of presumed stolen property.
Photo SAPS