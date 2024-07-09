Four suspects arrested in Gatesville robbery

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Four suspects were arrested and detained at the Khayelitsha South African Police Service for armed robbery, pointing a firearm, possession of an imitation firearm, and possession of stolen property and cash on Sunday. According to police, the Maitland Flying Squad received a tip-off about a vehicle in Khayelitsha allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a Gatesville retail store earlier that day.

“At around 14:00, members of the Maitland Flying Squad spotted the vehicle in Khayelitsha approaching from the opposite direction. They turned around and pulled over the vehicle,” said SAPS spokesperson, Captain Frederick FC van Wyk.

One of the suspects inside the vehicle was found pointing a firearm at the officers. The police then fired shots at the suspect, wounding him in the right shoulder.

“It was only later discovered the gun pointed at the officer was an imitation firearm,” Van Wyk added. Officers also found several cell phones and dummy cell phones in the suspect’s possession, which were handed in as exhibits.

“The suspects will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court once charged,” stated Van Wyk.

Naweed Mohammed, chair of the Habibia Neighbourhood Watch, commented on the matter. “The recent robbery in Gatesville isn’t an isolated incident. There are street robberies taking place daily that have heavily impacted not only the community but also the businesses, as they are feeling the impact.”

He further stated that while neighbourhood watches do their best, the robberies primarily occur during the day, limiting their effectiveness. However, they have increased patrols and rely on proactive reporting from the community and businesses to ensure they can mobilize quickly.

“We encourage the community to be proactive. Where possible, join your local neighbourhood watches, as there are currently only a handful overseeing the safety of the community. If you are unable to join active patrols, join the residents’ group chats and report any suspicious people or vehicles that you do not recognize,” said Mohammed.

“Also, find out from your neighbours if they are on the groups and get everyone to participate. If we as a community can stand together and unite, we can curb the increase in crime,” added Mohammed.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied