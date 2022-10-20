Four Western Cape Teachers win big at National Teaching Awards

Share this article

The National Teaching Awards took place in Gauteng this morning, and six of the provincial nominees placed in the top three nationally, with FOUR having WON their categories!.

Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences: Ms Luize Kroukamp , Paul Roos Gymnasium, Stellenbosch – WINNER

Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences: Ms Marieke Pretorius , Apex High School, Eerste River – WINNER

Excellence in Special Needs Leadership: Ms Yolanda Lupondo , Siviwe School of Skills, Gugulethu – WINNER

Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award: Mr Ridwan Samodien , Kannemeyer Primary School, Grassy Park – WINNER

Excellence in Grade R Teaching: Ms Jamie-Lee Titus , Sunningdale Primary School, Sunningdale, Blouberg – SECOND PLACE

Excellence in Primary School Teaching: Ms Charnelle Hector , Belmor Primary School, Hanover Park – SECOND PLACE

“This is a wonderful recognition of the work that they are doing in our schools, and I congratulate each of them on this outstanding achievement. We are so proud of you!,” said Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier.

All teachers, governing bodies and district officials were invited to submit nominations, based on the criteria contained in the Nomination and Information Guide. The provincial awards ceremony was held on 9 September, and the provincial winners became the nominees for the national awards. They have all made the province extremely proud, whether they won in their category or not.

At the provincial ceremony, Minister Maynier said that the one thing the pandemic taught them was that schools matter, and teachers matter. Teachers are the backbone of society, and the department’s most valuable asset.

He thanks all the teachers across the province, for their innovation, dedication, integrity, commitment, courage, caring, and most importantly, their deep love they have for the children of the Western Cape.

Source: Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier