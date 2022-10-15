Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Four would-be cash-in-transit robbers arrested in Eersterivier

Police arrested four would be cash-in-transit robbers in Eersterivier on Friday morning. An intelligence driven operation saw officers busting the group moments before they were about to pounce on the loaded van outside the Eersterivier Mall.
The suspects, aged between 32 and 38, are set to appear in court on several charges including conspiracy to commit Cash in transit robbery.
Spokesperson Lt Col Robert Netshiunda says police also confiscated three firearms with the serial numbers filed off- including a revolver and two R5 rifles- with two magazines and 50 live rounds of ammunition as well as a Nissan NP200 with fake registration plates.
VOC

