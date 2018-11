A man armed with a grenade demanding protesters be given an audience with French President Emmanuel Macron has been arrested in western France.

The man, who was wearing a yellow jacket like the hi-visibility jackets worn by protesters, surrendered after several hours’ negotiation in Angers.

The incident comes as Paris readies itself for the arrival of tens of thousands of protesters taking part in a second weekend of demonstrations.

They are protesting at fuel prices.

(Source: BBC)

