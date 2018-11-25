Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

17 Rabi-Ul-Awwal 1440 AH • 25 November 2018

You are at:»»»France fuel unrest: ‘Shame’ on violent protesters, says Macron

France fuel unrest: ‘Shame’ on violent protesters, says Macron

0
By on International, News

French President Emmanuel Macron has lashed out at demonstrators who clashed with police in Paris during the latest protests sparked by rising fuel prices.

“Shame on those who attacked” officers, he tweeted. “There is no place for violence in the [French] Republic.”

There was chaos on the Champs-Elysées on Saturday as police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters.

The demonstrations had been billed by the “yellow vest” movement as “act two” in a campaign that began a week ago.

Named after their distinctive high-visibility attire, the protests initially focused on a rise in a fuel duty on diesel.

They later grew to reflect anger at rising living costs, particularly in rural areas, and other grievances against President Macron’s policies.

(Source: BBC)

Share this article

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.