France fuel unrest: ‘Shame’ on violent protesters, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has lashed out at demonstrators who clashed with police in Paris during the latest protests sparked by rising fuel prices.

“Shame on those who attacked” officers, he tweeted. “There is no place for violence in the [French] Republic.”

There was chaos on the Champs-Elysées on Saturday as police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters.

The demonstrations had been billed by the “yellow vest” movement as “act two” in a campaign that began a week ago.

Named after their distinctive high-visibility attire, the protests initially focused on a rise in a fuel duty on diesel.

They later grew to reflect anger at rising living costs, particularly in rural areas, and other grievances against President Macron’s policies.

(Source: BBC)

