Franschhoek Pass to reopen in October

Remedial works will soon begin on Franschhoek Pass following a rockfall which took place earlier in June 2019, which has left the Pass closed for nearly two months.

The Provincial Department of Transport and Public Works announced that the remedial works are about to begin on August 6 to better ensure the safety of those making use of the Pass in future. Following a geotechnical investigation into the extent and nature of the damage, contractors have been appointed to do rock barring and other necessary work.

If the weather allows and all work goes according to plan, the Pass will reopen by the end of September or the beginning of October 2019.

Picture: The Stellenbosch Municipality

(Source: capetownetc)

