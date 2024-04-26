Freedom Day: Reflecting on 30 Years of Promises, Progress, and Persisting challenges

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Three decades ago, on 27 April 1994, South Africa witnessed a historic moment as over 22 million citizens cast their inaugural democratic votes.

This pivotal event symbolized the end of centuries of colonialism, segregation, and white minority rule.

While the victory of the African National Congress (ANC) in the election, with 62.65% of the vote, ushered in a promising era under the leadership of Nelson Mandela, the journey towards equality and prosperity has been marred with obstacles.

Unemployment, the high cost of living, rampant crime, and pervasive corruption continue to afflict many South Africans, casting a shadow over the promise of a better future.

Speaking to VOC News, political analyst Sandile Swana said the government’s National Development Plan for 2030 has fallen short on several of its targets, with key indicators signaling failure.

“There are several categories identified in the National Development Plan to define what things the government should be achieving.”

Swana stressed that dysfunctional municipalities further exacerbate the plight of communities, impeding the delivery of essential services such as water, electricity, and housing.

Meanwhile, voices from communities across the country echo a sentiment of disappointment and frustration. While celebrating the strides made since 1994, many express frustrations over unfulfilled promises and systemic shortcomings.

One resident expressed, “Post 1994 elections, many promises were made for better lives, better education, and a free South Africa. But now, in 2024, it seems to only give access to more corruption, looting, and lies. While they forget what they had promised us like 30 years ago.”

Aisha Daniels (34) stressed, “Ek is fed up with everything that is here aan gaan in die land. Is die water, die electricity, die police, alles n problem{sic}”

Furthermore, founder of the Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies movement, Soraya Salie, noted, “For these 30 years of democracy, we are grateful and humble for the good that came with it, but for all the bad that has come with it, we hope and pray that we will overcome that. Surely, as a woman, I don’t feel free in this new South Africa.”

Salie added, “Apparently, we have the best constitution, but that’s only on paper.”

Yaseen Bardien (22) said, “South Africa is a country with a lot of potential, but there are certain things that are holding us back, especially when it comes to the youth. Many young people, especially graduates, are struggling to find employment even with their degrees and diplomas.”

Bronwyn Newman (47): “Our people have become contemptuous of the constant increases in the cost of living. Our country is ruled by gluttony, and because of this, we have no faith in our government, politicians, or even our vote.”

As South Africa approaches its seventh democratic election, the public discourse is charged with anticipation and apprehension.

The upcoming polls represent an opportunity for citizens to voice their aspirations and concerns, shaping the trajectory of the nation’s future.

Make sure to tune into VOC for comprehensive coverage of the upcoming elections and stay informed about the issues shaping South Africa’s democratic journey.

VOC NEWS

Photo: Pexels