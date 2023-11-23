From Legacy to Victory: Aamina Anthony’s Journey in Horse-Carting

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

“It all started with my grandfather, with his legacy. He was born and raised with horses. It went from him to my dad and then from my dad to me.”

These are the words of 21-year-old Aamina Amira Anthony, a young lady from Sandvlei Macassar who is making her mark in the hose-carting fraternity.

Known as Triple A on the circuit, Amina, and her saddle horse dubbed “Jo volta” claimed one of the top spots at the South African Hackney Pony National Championships that took place in Paarl earlier this month.

Speaking on the VOC breakfast show on Thursday, Amina attributed her love for horses and passion for racing to her grandfather and dad.

“The love for horses is very strong in the Anthony family.” “For me, my horse is my life. I’ve always found animals, in general, to be wonderful creatures.”

Her journey into horse showing started at the tender age of 13, an experience that captivated her instantly.

“I was introduced to a horse one day, and from that moment on, I’ve been devoted to it,” she expressed.

Recalling her recent triumph, Amina admitted that the race presented considerable challenges and stress. “I still managed to win in the ladies’ driver class where they judge you on your driving.”

“To me it’s not only about winning, being a champion is about seeing the bigger picture, it’s about hard work and it’s about striving to reach your dreams,” Amina remarked.

“I want to be a horse trainer one day insha Allah.”

Expressing her ambitions for the future, she added, “I aim to win more championships down the road.”

Amina noted that she wants to travel to places with fiercer competition.

“My ultimate dream is to travel to America and compete there one day.”

With her unwavering passion and determination, Aamina continues to gallop forward, driven by a profound connection to her family’s equestrian heritage and fuelled by aspirations that extend beyond mere victory.

