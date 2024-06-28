Fuel decrease expected for July

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The Automobile Association (AA) expects significant fuel price decreases in July based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund.

According to AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela motorists could pay around R1 per litre less, while diesel and paraffin prices may decrease by approximately 30 cents per litre and 25 cents per litre respectively.

“A second consecutive drop in fuel prices is good news for consumers, motorists, and the economy. Lower fuel prices will especially benefit South Africans with vehicles who will save a little on their monthly transport budgets. Consumers generally will also benefit as input costs won’t be negatively impacted and prices at the till are, therefore, unlikely to increase,” she added.

Mavimbela stressed that irrespective of the expected fuel changes, AA remains concerned about how the soaring prices impact the already struggling consumers.

“Although we are expecting fuel to be cheaper in July, we remain concerned about the overall soaring prices which impact all consumers. A sustainable solution to mitigating rising fuel costs is still necessary and until that solution is found, citizens will be at the mercy of fuel price hikes,” she added.

As the country awaits finalisation of the new Cabinet, the AA shared the following.

“We implore the new administration to prioritise finding sustainable solutions to rising fuel costs by conducting a long overdue and transparent review of the fuel pricing structure,” she concluded.