Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Fuel decrease expected for July

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The Automobile Association (AA) expects significant fuel price decreases in July based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund.

According to AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela motorists could pay around R1 per litre less, while diesel and paraffin prices may decrease by approximately 30 cents per litre and 25 cents per litre respectively.

“A second consecutive drop in fuel prices is good news for consumers, motorists, and the economy. Lower fuel prices will especially benefit South Africans with vehicles who will save a little on their monthly transport budgets. Consumers generally will also benefit as input costs won’t be negatively impacted and prices at the till are, therefore, unlikely to increase,” she added.

Mavimbela stressed that irrespective of the expected fuel changes, AA remains concerned about how the soaring prices impact the already struggling consumers.

“Although we are expecting fuel to be cheaper in July, we remain concerned about the overall soaring prices which impact all consumers. A sustainable solution to mitigating rising fuel costs is still necessary and until that solution is found, citizens will be at the mercy of fuel price hikes,” she added.

As the country awaits finalisation of the new Cabinet, the AA shared the following.

“We implore the new administration to prioritise finding sustainable solutions to rising fuel costs by conducting a long overdue and transparent review of the fuel pricing structure,” she concluded.


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2024 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.