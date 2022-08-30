Fuel price decrease on the cards

Share this article

LOCAL

South Africans can still expect some relief at the fuel pumps next Wednesday, although the decrease won’t be as much as anticipated earlier this month.

At this stage, data from the Central Energy Fund points to a decrease of two-rand-28-cents per litre for 95-octane unleaded petrol, and that of 93-octane by two-rand-12-cents. Diesel and illuminating paraffin should go down by over one-rand.

The outlook changed recently after international crude oil prices recovered from lows, and the rand lost some ground against other currencies.