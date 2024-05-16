Fuel prices expected to drop next month

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) has released mid-month data indicating that fuel prices will decrease across the board next month.

Automobile Association spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela shared more details about the CEF data on VOC Breakfast on Thursday.

“We are expecting quite a nice decrease going into June for all grades of fuel. Unleaded 95 will see a decrease of about 61 cents per litre, unleaded 93 will decrease by 63 cents per litre, diesel will go down by 74 cents per litre, and illuminating paraffin will decrease by 69 cents per litre. Given the current trajectory, we can expect an even bigger decrease going into June,” stated Mavimbela.

Mavimbela attributed the decrease to the strengthening of the Rand against the dollar since the end of April, as well as a significant drop in international product prices. “The Rand has been strengthening again against the dollar, which has buffered quite a lot. The decrease is attributed to the large dip in international product prices,” she explained.

She also noted the broader impact of these changes, stating, “When we see a drop in diesel, you can expect a drop in things like your LP gas. Although petrol prices have been going up, it is crucial that we see a drop in LP gas and illuminating paraffin as we move into the winter months. These are the fuels people use as an alternative to electricity.”

The expected decrease in fuel prices will provide relief to consumers, particularly as winter approaches and demand for alternative heating sources increases.

VOC News