From the news desk

Fugitive wanted by Portuguese government to appear in the Durban Magistrate court

A fugitive wanted by the Portuguese government is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Joao de Oliveira was arrested in uMhlanga north of Durban on Friday by Interpol’s National Crime Bureau.

He fleed Portugal after being convicted of fraud amounting to multi-million dollars.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says de Oliveira was sentenced to 12-years imprisonment but escaped before serving his sentence.

“On 24th November, the head of the Judicial Police of Portugal brought this matter to the attention of national police commissioner of the SAPS General Sitole during a bilateral meeting at the 89th Interpol General Assembly in Istanbul Turkey. Members from the Interpol NCB in Pretoria traced the fugitive to a location in uMhlanga rocks where he was arrested.”

Source: SABC News


