Funding requests for the arts and culture are now open

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) announced the opening of applications for financing for the arts and culture for the fiscal year 2023–2024 on Monday, January 30, 2023.

DCAS provides this grant each year to Western Cape organizations and people that, through their varied activities, support and advance the cultural and creative industries in the region. Funding is provided in a number of categories, including performance and celebration, literature and press, and cultural tourism.

Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, said: “We have seen the importance of the arts and culture sector in bringing hope to people across our province, and for promoting mental health and wellness. This sector allows artists to present their narratives as they work through their lived experience, while also offering audiences meaningful interactions in safe spaces. We must support this sector and allow it to grow.”

Individuals or organizations interested in applying can learn more about the requirements here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/site-page/looking-arts-and-culture-funding

Applicants can also use the following direct link to access the online application form: https://bit.ly/3jdnUL1

Source: Western Cape Government

Photo: Pexels