Fundraising breakfast for Down Syndrome Umrah trip

Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Shumeez Scott Foundation for Down Syndrome and Special Needs Young Adults plans to host two fundraising events this month for their Down Syndrome Umrah Trip. One event is a breakfast scheduled for February 10th, which aims to gather funds for the trip. CEO Bahia Janodien discussed the foundation’s mission on VOC Breakfast, emphasizing empowerment and social inclusion for young adults with special needs.

“Our foundation motivates and uplifts young adults with special needs and Down syndrome, offering workshops, arts, crafts, and skills development,” Janodien explained. “We aim for their independence and confidence in facing society.”

Janodien highlighted the significance of the Umrah trip, challenging stereotypes about individuals with disabilities. “They have the ability to undertake this journey,” she affirmed, noting their desire to stand before the Kaaba.

The Foundation’s breakfast event is set to take place at the Westridge Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Janodien promised the Breakfast will have a fulfilling meal and entertainment. Attendees can also admire handcrafted exhibits by the young adults at the breakfast.

For ticket information, Janodien provided contact details: “People can reach our office at 021 023 1466 or contact me directly at 071 443 6014. We can provide banking details over the phone or through WhatsApp.”

The foundation aims to create awareness and support for their cause while fostering a sense of community and empowerment among young adults with special needs.

