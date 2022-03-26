Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

G7 leaders will spare no efforts to hold President Putin accountable for war

Leaders of the G7 countries on Friday said that they will spare no efforts to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Lukashenko regime in Belarus, accountable for their aggression in Ukraine.

“We will spare no efforts to hold President Putin and the architects and supporters of this aggression, including the Lukashenko regime in Belarus, accountable for their actions.

“To this end, we will continue to work together, along with our allies and partners around the world,” the joint statement by the G7 leaders said.

“We are united” – G7 leaders pledge peace
G7 world leaders have released a statement following high-level talks in Brussels. The 19-point statement says “we are united in our resolve to restore peace and stability and uphold international law”.

The joint statement came following a meeting of the G7 leaders in Brussels which comes at a time when civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine are rapidly rising.

The G7 or the Group of Seven is an inter-governmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.


