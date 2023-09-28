GABS accident survivor recalls tragic incident

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

“It wasn’t a freak accident; it was reckless driving.”

These are the words of a young woman who took to social media to set the record straight following the fatal incident involving a Golden Arrow bus that claimed the lives of three people.

Shaheema River, a passenger in the bus that left the Town Centre in Mitchell’s Plain en route to Cape Town is one of the many people that were left traumatized but also injured when the bus they were commuting in overturned along Jakes Gerwel Drive on Monday morning.

Following numerous reports and speculation that the bus accident was caused by the severe storm that hit the Mother City at the start of the weekend, River said this accident could have been avoided, if the bus driver wasn’t speeding.

“Since the bus left the Town Centre, the driver was speeding. We told him it wasn’t necessary to speed as we were all already late for work and we know that when the weather is so bad, the roads are wet and slippery,” she stated.

River said that the videos doing the rounds on social media, depicting the bus was affected by the storm is far from what really happened.

“Unless you were on the bus with us, you won’t know what actually happened. The weather was bad, but the driver was speeding and had he listened to the passengers asking him to slow down, things could have been so much better,” she said.

River said following the traumatic accident, in which she saw people flying out of windows and lifeless bodies on the ground, Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS), nor the South African Police Services (SAPS) reached out to her for her version of events or even to offer any form of support.

“Golden Arrow has not contacted me at all, and I saw in an article that a police official was assigned to the case, but up to today, I am yet to be contacted,” she said.

River encouraged others who were on that bus to come forward and set the record straight so that justice can be served.

“You have no idea how overwhelming the response was from people sharing their support and prayers. I didn’t post anything to boast about being alive, while many lost their lives, I wanted to speak my truth and make sure that people notice and know the actual cause of the accident,” she concluded.

Local authorities have confirmed that investigations are underway.

“A case of culpable homicide was opened at Athlone SAPS. Passengers who were on the bus are kindly requested to make contact with the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Jakobus Smidt, on 021 697 9238/39.”