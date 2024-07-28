GABS acquire 120 electric busses amid rising cost of fuel

Share this article

With the rising cost of fuel prices still battering motorists and commuters alike, Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) has acquired an additional 120 electric buses to its fleet. The public transport company said the delivery will start later this year and be fully operational by December next year.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show, GABS Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer said the journey to utilize sustainable energy began in 2017.

“We started with exploring solar panels and subsequently exporting energy back to the City of Cape Town. Our first fleet of electric buses, however, began in 2020 and we have done around 200 000 km worth of testing and thus with all the data we have acquired and scrutinized it is in the best interest of consumers given the volatile diesel costs to move to electric vehicles,” explained Dyke Beyer.

The latest fleet was bought from a Chinese company called NEV BYD.

“It’s a big enough order for us to start figuring out what would happen at scale and start preparing ourselves for all of the changes that we would need to undertake and ensure an electric bus project would work and is compatible with our operations,” said Dyke Beyer.

Apart from saving the planet, Dyke Beyer explained this transition would directly benefit commuters.

“There’s a lot of thought that has gone into it and hopefully at the end of the day it will achieve two very big things which includes contributing to saving the planet and helping us keep costs marginal for our passengers,” concluded Dyke Beyer.

For more information on routes, ticket sales and timetables:

Operational Centre:

Arrowgate Depot, Pallotti Road., Montana Estate

Tel: (021) 937 8800

Fax: (021) 934 4885

Emergency Operating Contact Number:

078 215 0055

Feedback and Enquiries:

0800 65 64 63

information@gabs.co.za

complaints@gabs.co.za

Photo: GABS

VOC