GABS set to introduce 60 electrical buses come 2024

Share this article

By Zeldah Fernandes

The Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) in Cape Town is set to introduce 60 electrical buses to replace more than 1 000 diesel bus vehicles.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Monday morning, Spokesperson at GABS Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said it will be introduced next year.

“This will be implemented later next year in December 2024”, said Dyke Beyer.

In 2021, the bus operator carried out a BYD K9 electric bus on a trial basis to test the viability of the vehicle to transport commuters in and around the city.

“It’s been going well ever since this project started”, stated Dyke Beyer.

Due to current diesel prices, the electricity costs are expected to be roughly 70% less than the equal diesel costs per kilometer.

“For us the transition is not about fares in the short term it’s about the long-term sustainability of GABS”, commented Dyk Beyer.

GABS is planning to use more renewable energy such as solar panels, which will give a high percentage of the electricity needed to power buses.

VOC