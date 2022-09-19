Gang boss Staggie’s son killed in Cape Town

The son of late Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie was shot dead in an alleged gang shooting on Saturday night in Manenberg, Cape Town.

Manenberg police spokesperson Capt Ian Bennett confirmed Abdullah Boonzaaier, 32, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his face.

“The prominent male gang member, from Woodstock, was in Beatrix Lane, Manenberg. He was with a group of males gambling in the roadway when multiple gunshots were fired at him, sending the group scattering.

“Boonzaaier collapsed and succumbed to his fatal injuries at the scene.

“The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested,” he said.