Gang member nabbed for terrorising Cape Flats community for years

A 26-year-old alleged gang member has been arrested for allegedly terrorising some community members of the Cape Flats including Lavender Hill and Steenberg.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said following a protracted investigation, members of the Anti Gang Unit detective team pounced on an estate in Paarl on Friday night where the gang member was arrested.

The suspect is allegedly related to a series of serious violent crimes dating back to a 2017 and will appear in court on Monday, Van Wyk said.

“At this stage of the investigation, the suspect can be linked to the following crimes:3 x Possession of Firearms and ammunition12 x Attempted Murders9 x Murders 1 x Intimidation1 x House breaking with intend to kill3 x Assault GBH1 x Robbery2 x MITP 2 x J50 warrants of arrest1 x J165 warrant,” Van Wyk said.

He added that with further analysis of other dockets, more charges could be added on him.

“With the Unit hot on the heels of the suspect, he had been on the run for some time. Meanwhile shooting incidents in the Lavender Hill area had somewhat subsided,” said Van Wyk.

(Source: News24)

