From the news desk

Gang members convicted in WC High court

Local, News
Members of the “Wonder Kids” gang were convicted and sentenced in the Western Cape High court yesterday.
The four accused were on trial for the murder of a civilian who was robbed and killed in Kewtown, Athlone in 2018. The gang members were found guilty of charges of murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile welcomed the convictions, stating that it sends out a strong message that the courts are tackling gangs and their illegal activities. Patekile also commended the investigation team for their hard work and dedication.
Photo: Sourced

