Gatesville and Rylands roadworks kick off

The City of Cape Town’s Road Infrastructure Management Department will commence with roadworks in Gatesville and Rylands on 17 November 2021.

The roadworks will be implemented along the following roads:

Jane Avenue between Repulse Road and College Road in Gatesville

Tussen Road between Repulse Road and Forbes Avenue in Rylands

Forbes Avenue between Plettenberg Road and Jane Avenue in Rylands

Work will take place from Monday to Friday between 07:30 and 17:00.

The roadworks are part of the City’s regular road maintenance programme to ensure the longevity of Cape Town’s road network, and to improve the safety of all road users. Once completed, the works will add to the aesthetics of the area and give the local residents a sense of pride.

Traffic moving in both directions will be affected and we will have flag personnel regulating the traffic, one direction at a time. Work areas will be temporarily demarcated to regulate traffic flow.

Residents may still park their vehicles in the demarcated area after 18:00 provided that they are removed before 06:30. This is to ensure that there are no vehicles parked in a way that will obstruct the resurfacing and delay the project.

We urge residents and motorists to please work with us by complying with the signage displayed around the construction while the work is underway.

No congestion is expected in the area, however, we recommend that road users consider alternative routes where possible.

The City of Cape Town thanks you for your cooperation and patience.