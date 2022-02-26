Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Gauteng accounts for majority of new COVID-19 cases : NICD

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has on Wednesday reported  2 111 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 669 671. This increase represents an 8.4% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (24%).

The institute says there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health .

“Today, the NDoH reports 127 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99145 to date,” says the institute in a statement.

23 020 001 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

Source: SABC News


