Gauteng ANC PEC to meet to discuss PPE scandal surrounding the Dikos

The ANC in Gauteng has confirmed that its Provincial Executive Committee will meet today to discuss the recent allegations levelled against Presidential Spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

Diko has taken leave of absence amid a probe into the awarding of two contracts for the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Royal Bhaca Projects, a company in which her husband is a director.

The contracts have since been cancelled. Tyrone Seale has been appointed to act in Diko’s position.

The ANC says a media briefing will be held on Thursday to clarify the party’s position on the matter.

“Most of the things will be ventilated in the PEC meeting and it is only during the press conference on Thursday that the people of Gauteng will know what’s the view of the ANC. The purpose of this is not only to look at what has been raised in the media regarding Khusela, but to look at the procurement processes of the entire department as it relates to COVID-19 specifically,” says the party’s Provincial Spokesperson, Bones Modise.

He adds, “There was an SIU that came into the department to do a forensic investigation. If the report is ready it will be presented in tomorrow’s meeting so the ANC Gauteng, when it takes a decision, it will be informed by fact.”

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and his wife Loyiso have also been implicated in the scandal. Masuku is suspected of having influenced the department’s procurement processes in favour of the Dikos due to their friendship.

Masuku has denied any wrongdoing. Diko has also rejected claims that her political influence in Gauteng might have helped her husband secure the contracts. Her husband has also assured the nation that the deals were above board and he had cancelled the them following advise from his wife who had concerns of a possible perception of a conflict of interest.

Diko is also a member of the Gauteng ANC PEC.

Source: Sabc news