Gauteng education probes learners drowning incident in Centurion

Gauteng education authorities are investigating a drowning incident, after two learners drowned in the Hennops River near Centurion, north of Pretoria, during a school excursion yesterday.

City of Tshwane Emergency Management Services arrived on the scene to find the two boys, aged 13 and 16, from the Daveyton Skills School had drowned.

EMS Spokesperson Charles Mabaso says the boys were engaged in a water activity, as part of a school excursion.

Mabaso says, “The bodies were recovered by the South African Police Services divers and were declared dead by paramedics on the scene. Circumstances leading to the drowning incident remain a subject of investigation by the SAPS.”

Source: SABC News


