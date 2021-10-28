Gauteng govt to take legal action against Independent Media Group

Share this article

















The Gauteng government says it has instructed the state attorney to institute legal action against the Independent Media Group.

This after the group’s investigative report claimed the so-called ‘decuplets’, known as the ‘Tembisa 10’, were indeed born but were trafficked out of the country.

The provincial government says a senior counsel has been briefed and court papers will be served in due course.

Gauteng Premier spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says these are serious allegations.

“We have looked at it [birth of the babies] in all hospitals in Gauteng. We have established then that there were no babies that were born neither in public or private hospitals. Subsequently, we did a test I think on June 18 to the lady that said she has given birth.”

“The doctors confirmed that there was no birth given at that given time or different times or the baby was lost. That is where we have stood and really for us is the integrity of the health care workers who have really worked in the past two years to be thrown [with] serious allegations,” adds Mhaga.

In the video below from June 25, 2021, retired State Security Agency (SSA) domestic branch head advocate Mahlodi Muofhe speaks about the Tembisa 10 babies story:

Netcare has reiterated that no patient with a multiple pregnancy of eight or more foetuses had ever been admitted at any of its hospitals, including Netcare Sunninghill Hospital.

Source: SABC