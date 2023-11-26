“Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape and EC contribute to most of crimes”

Share this article

Police Minister Bheki Cele says Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape contribute to most of the crime in the country.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the funeral service of a young police officer in Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday.

Since the start of the financial year in April, 78 officers have been killed in South Africa.

Cele says police should focus on the four provinces in their fight against crime.

“Four provinces, they give us a very bad name when it comes to crime. KZN, Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape. Altogether they give about 83% of crime in South Africa which means we need to deal with those provinces.”

Crime statistics for the third quarter show that crime remains high in Gauteng compared to other provinces, despite a 2.6% decline.

Murder, attempted murder and common assault increased during the period under review while rape and sexual assault decreased.

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt General Elias Mawela, attributed the higher crime levels to the province’s large population of an estimated 16.5 million people.

Source: SABC News