Gauteng police investigating attack on officers at unlicenced liquor outlet

Gauteng police are investigating an incident in which two officers were attacked and had their vehicle torched in Muldersdrift west of Johannesburg.

The two were attending to a complaint of disturbance of public peace at an unlicenced liquor outlet in the Video informal settlement yesterday when patrons drinking at the tavern attacked them.

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters says the owner of the outlet has been arrested for contravening the lockdown regulations relating to the sale of alcohol.

“A separate docket has been opened for investigation in relation to the attack on police members and malicious damage to property. The acting provincial commissioner Major-General Mthombeni has condemned the incident that is indicative to some members of the public that undermine the authority of the state.”

Meanwhile, motorists in the North West are urged to be vigilant when driving at night after the murder of a motorist at De Wildt after he stopped to fix a punctured tyre.

58-year old Sello Kgasi was on his way from Rosslyn towards Brits on the R566 road on Friday night when he drove over spikes that were spread on the road near Solar Panels camp.

When he stopped his vehicle he was ambushed and shot by two armed suspects. They then fled the scene. Provincial Police Commissioner, Sello Kwena has condemned the killing.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Source: SABC