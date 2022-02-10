Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Gauteng records more than 1,200 of SA’s 3,600 new Covid-19 cases: NICD

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Gauteng accounted for 1,249 of SA’s 3,628 Covid-19 cases identified in the past 24 hours, National Institute for Communicable Diseases data showed on Wednesday.

The province with the next-highest number of new infections was the Western Cape with 528, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 491 and Mpumalanga with 407.

The new cases mean that there have been 3,631,642 total confirmed infections across SA to date.

The NICD also reported, based on health department data, that there were 213 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past day. Of these, 22 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the balance coming as a result of an ongoing audit.

In total, there have been 96,502 confirmed fatalities to date.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.