Gavin Watson remembered

A number of people are paying tribute to Gavin Watson, who died in a car crash at OR Tambo Airport, on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Watson and his three brothers made headlines in the 70s when they left the white Eastern Province Rugby Union and joined the non-racial Kwazakhele Rugby Union in the townships.

However, Watson in later years came in for some criticism for his alleged use of Bosasa funds to gain influence and contracts from government. Former SA Rugby CEO, Mveleli Ncula, grew up with the Watson brothers in Alicedale in the Eastern Cape.

He remembers their days on the rugby field, “I remember Gavin Watson was selected for the EP Craven Week trials. During the June holidays his father asked us to give him practice. They all played rugby with us. So I know them very well. His father was not only a farmer and a butcher, he looked after the spiritual needs of the people of Alicedale.”

(Source: SABC News)

