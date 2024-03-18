Gaza Ceasefire march takes place on 21st March coinciding with Human Rights Day

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

A march, themed Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage, is set to take place on 21st March coinciding with Human Rights Day. The march will commence at Simons Town station, and prospective protesters can meet up and start walking from this point.

The march comes following the Israeli forces’ latest brutal attack against Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan. Recent media reports indicated that the specialized surgery department at Al-Shifa Hospital was ablaze following Israeli tanks shelling the hospital.

The attack resulted in approximately 30,000 people being trapped inside the hospital, reported Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, one of the conveners, Riaan De Villiers, said this march is relevant as a pilgrimage of 41 km will be underway, starting in Simons Town and ending in Cape Town.

“The 41 km is also the distance between the north to the south of Gaza. It is also the distance that Palestinians had to flee under the current bombardment. We also do this walking to be reminded of the suffering Palestinians face even though this act of solidarity does not come close to what they are enduring,” explained De Villiers.

He further stressed the symbolism of Human Rights Day as Palestinians are being deprived of their basic human rights every day.

“There are those who stood up, struggled, and even lost their lives so we can have basic human rights, and it is our turn to stand with those whose basic human rights are denied,” reiterated De Villiers.

Photo: X/QudsNen