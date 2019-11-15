Gaza ceasefire under pressure after renewed Israeli air attacks

WATCH ABOVE

Israel’s army said early on Friday it had launched fresh raids on targets linked to Islamic Jihad in Gaza, after it fired a number of rockets into Israel, despite a ceasefire that came into effect on Thursday morning.

“The IDF (Israeli Defence Force) is currently striking Islamic Jihad terror targets in the Gaza strip,” the Israeli Army said in a WhatsApp message to reporters.

The ceasefire had been agreed between Israel and the Palestinian armed group after two days of fighting in Gaza that began after Israel killed a top Islamic Jihad commander in an air raid.

The announcement by the Israeli military suggested that the ceasefire, reportedly brokered by Egypt, was breaking down.

“Israel has begun another round of air strikes,” said Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett, who is in Gaza.

“This is the latest evidence of fragility in what was already proving to be a tenuous ceasefire.”

We are currently striking Islamic Jihad terror targets in Gaza. This comes after rockets were indiscriminately fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians today. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 14, 2019