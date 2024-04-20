The Government Media Office in Gaza announced on Friday that the city is facing an environmental disaster that threatens citizens due to all its water wells being stopped two weeks ago.

The Office stated in a post on its Telegram account that Gaza City: “Is facing a new environmental catastrophe that threatens citizens, adding to the series of disasters caused by the occupation in the Gaza Strip since it launched its brutal aggression.”

It continued: “The disaster is in the form of all water wells in the city being stopped two weeks ago due to the lack of scarce amounts of fuel available to the Gaza municipality recently.”

The statement added that the entire city: “Is experiencing a state of extreme thirst due to the water shortage, especially with the occupation failing to pump water from (Israeli) Mekorot line since the beginning of the aggression and the complete destruction of the desalination plant (the only one in the city), more than 40 water wells and 120,000 linear metres of water supply networks in the city.”

The Government Media Office also called for: “Serious international legal action to investigate all crimes committed by the occupation army against municipalities, local councils and other service institutions in Gaza, and to take a responsible stance in the face of the continuation of such crimes.”

Source: Middle East Monitor