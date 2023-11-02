Gaza conflict will be focus, says China as it assumes UN Security Council presidency

China assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council for November on Wednesday.

China’s UN Ambassador, Zhang Jun, said the Gaza conflict will be a focal point during the Council’s proceedings.

“The Council has been focusing on this issue for a few weeks and it will continue to be the focus of the work of the Council and also for the Chinese presidency.”

Zhang told reporters at the UN.

He said,

“The Council will strive for a ceasefire, fewer civilian casualties, reduced humanitarian catastrophes, the advancement of the two-state solution and the realisation of lasting peace between Israel and Palestine during China’s presidency.”

In addition to the Gaza conflict, the Council’s agenda will cover discussions on the status of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the situation in Sudan, developments related to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, missile launches by North Korea, the Ukraine war and other pertinent issues.

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the Palestinian group, Hamas, launched a surprise cross-border offensive on 7 October.

More than 10,300 people have since been killed in the conflict, including at least 8,796 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.