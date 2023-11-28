Gaza death toll from Israel attacks now tops 15,000

Share this article

Local Gaza authorities, on Monday, said the death toll of Palestinians from deadly Israeli attacks on the enclave now exceeds 15,000, in addition to thousands of others still missing under the rubble, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Gaza-based Government Media Office said the death toll includes 6,150 children and 4,000 women, in addition to untold numbers of corpses scattered in the streets.

It added that there are also some 7,000 missing people under the rubble, including 4,700 children and women.

The statement noted that, among the dead Palestinians, are 207 medical staffers, 26 members of civil defence rescue teams and 70 journalists.

More than 36,000 other Palestinians were also injured, 75 per cent of them children and women, the office added.

As for residential buildings, it said nearly 50,000 house units were completely destroyed in addition to nearly 240,000 house units severely damaged.

A total of 88 mosques were completely destroyed and 174 others partially destroyed by Israeli bombing across Gaza, in addition to three churches targeted by the Israeli army.

Houses of worship, as well as residences, are supposed to be off-limits to attacks under the rules of war. Israel claimed that Resistance group, Hamas, used these buildings as bases but, to date, its evidence of this has left most observers unconvinced.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.