Gaza ground operation approved unanimously: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the decision to expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip was approved unanimously by the members of the war Cabinet, Anadolu reports.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and Emergency Government Minister Benny Gantz, Netanyahu stated: “We are only at the beginning of the journey. The battle in the Gaza Strip will be tough and protracted, and we are prepared for it.”

He described the ongoing war on Gaza as “an existential test for Israel. This is our second war of independence.”

He continued: “In the first weeks of the war, we crushed the enemy massively to help our forces enter the ground more safely. This war will be the mission of our lives.”

Regarding Hamas’ proposal for a prisoners’ exchange deal, Netanyahu said the war Cabinet debated the proposal, “but discussing it now will not help.”

To a question about who was responsible for the military and intelligence failure on Oct. 7, Netanyahu said: “After the war, we all must provide answers to difficult questions. There has been major negligence, and this will be investigated thoroughly.”

Source Middle East Monitor