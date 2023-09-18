Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Gaza: Medical supplies have run out, help needed to save 1,100 kidney failure patients

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza yesterday appealed for help to save 1,100 kidney failure patients, including 38 children, after treatment kits had run out in the enclave.

Director of International Cooperation at the ministry, Dr. Marwan Abu Saada, appealed to all concerned bodies to “urgently intervene to save the lives of the patients due to the acute shortage of the necessary medical supplies needed for them.”

He reiterated that the severe shortage poses a threat to the lives of 1,100 kidney failure patients, including 38 children.

He also said that all “medical consumables for dialysis services, including blood filters, cannulas and blood tubes had run out.”

The Ministry of Health provides more than 13,000 dialysis sessions for patients with kidney failure in its hospitals every month, which requires providing more than 13,000 filters, 13,000 blood tubes, and 26,000 blood cannulas per month.

Israel’s 16-year siege on the Strip has been blamed for the lack of necessary medical supplies.

Source: Middle East Monitor


