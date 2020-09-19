Gender commission to investigate Ndlozi over tweets

Share this article

















The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is investigating a complaint against EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after he defended the harassment of a woman journalist by red berets during the recent Clicks protests in Cape Town.

In a statement on Friday evening, the commission said it had received a formal complaint and decided to investigate any possible gender-related issues.

“This complaint is a result of an alleged comment made by Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi that he posted on his twitter timeline, saying, ‘merely touching her is not harassment’,” spokesperson Javu Baloyi said in a statement.

“The utterances were allegedly made following a clip that was flighted in various media and social media platforms, showing eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana being pushed by a group of men whilst reporting the events that were occurring outside a Clicks store on 8 September in Cape Town.”

Apologised

The commission also noted that Ndlozi had apologised for his tweet.

In his apology, Ndlozi had said: “It was an irresponsible tweet, giving license to the violent treatment of women. It was also hurtful & made many who’ve suffered violence relive this pain. I apologize & receive all the robust rebuke you all gave me with love!”

News24 previously reported that Hejana and a cameraperson had been covering a Clicks protest when they were chased away.

A video clip of the incident showed her being touched and pushed by the group in red overalls.

It was this clip that Ndlozi had reacted to.

Ndlozi’s comments drew ire, with many saying it has no place in a country with high levels of violence against women.

Source: The Citizen