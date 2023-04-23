Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

George to lower Eskom blackouts with R24 million investment

George Municipality in the Western Cape has kicked of a new R24 million solar project which will see the Garden Route town getting out of two stages of load shedding by the end of next year.

The project is one of many to try and offset the Eskom power crisis.

The Executive Mayor of George, Leon van Wyk, says power generated through the solar plant will be connected to the grid to reduce municipal bulk purchases of electricity.

“To provide electricity not only to support our infrastructure that is owned by the Municipality. But also, to provide electricity into George’s grid so that we are ultimately able to get off stage 1 and stage 2 of load-shedding that we are suffering under.”

Source: SABC News


