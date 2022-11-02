Germany, EU examines classifying Iran Revolutionary Guards as terrorists

Share this article

Germany and the European Union are examining whether to classify Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, said on Sunday, Reuters reports.

“I made it clear last week that we will launch another package of sanctions, that we will examine how we can also list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation,” Baerbock said in an interview with ARD broadcaster on Sunday.

Germany, last week, said it was tightening entry restrictions on Iran beyond an already announced EU sanctions package.

Source: Middle East Monitor