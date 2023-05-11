Germany ‘shocked’ by Israel killing civilians and children in Gaza

Share this article

Germany expressed its “shock” on Wednesday by the killing of Palestinian civilians, including children, during Israel’s attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu has reported.

“The deaths of several uninvolved civilians, including children, shocked us,” German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger told journalists in Berlin. “In the short term, the main aim is to prevent further escalation and thus further victims.” He added that his country is “gravely concerned” over Israel’s deadly bombing of Gaza on Tuesday. “The people of Gaza and Israel have a right to live in peace and dignity.” He also reiterated his country’s support for a two-state solution in a bid to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Earlier in the day, two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry. A third Palestinian was seriously injured in the raid.

Witnesses said that Israeli forces raided the town of Qabatia near Jenin and searched several houses, triggering clashes with local residents. The fatalities occurred when Israeli forces opened fire on a car in the town.

There was no comment from the Israeli army about the report.

The raid came after at least 15 Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured in Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 127 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the start of this year. Nineteen Israelis have also been killed in separate incidents during the same period.

Source: Middle East Monitor