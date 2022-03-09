Get your documents in order to avoid spending hours on the WCED enrolment portal

Share this article

By: Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Wednesday morning, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the enrolment portal opened on Monday 14th March 2022 and is set to close on April 15th, 2022.

With more than 300 learners still unplaced in the Western Cape, Hammond said it is of fundamental importance that parentsand caregivers register their children as early as possible to avoid learners unplaced in 2023.

“We are currently trying to place 350 learners, 250 of which only applied a few weeks ago or arrived in the country. The challenge we have is that leaners are registered to late in the year or not registered at all,” she stressed.

When asked whether the learners will be placed by the second term, Hammond indicated that measures are already in place to accommodate them.

“We will definitely have them placed before then. Early enrolment is so vital to avoid cases like this. If parents enrol early and we have an influx of leaners, we could set up mobile classes, like we are doing now. The issue is, when parents enrol late, we have to seek permits for these mobile schools or classes and trying to get space in the areas where learners are based,” she stated.

The following documents are required for enrolment:

– The last official school Report Card

– ID, Birth certificate, passport of the learner; or

– A study permit (foreign learners); OR

– Proof of application (study permit) or a police affidavit

– Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [Primary Schools Only] – Proof of Residence (Rates account, Lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence)

Hammond said getting the necessary documents in place in advance will make the application process easier.

“We need to work together to ensure that as many learners are enrolled before April 15, it takes roughly 15 minutes to apply and load the documents,” she said.

For more information, visit: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions-202223.