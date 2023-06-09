Giant retail Woolworths confirms its stance on the pride campaign with the MJC

Kouthar Sambo
Following a meeting between the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and Senior management at Woolworths, the official body said that it has advised Woolworths on its position regarding the pride campaign. The MJC further described the position of the retail giant as rather “uncompromising.”Speaking on Voice of the Cape’s (VOC) Drive Time Show, Second-Deputy President Shaykh Riad Fataar said that while Woolworths requested to meet at their head office in Town, the MJC maintained that they would much rather have the meeting at the MCJ’s head office.
“The executives that were present included Woolworths CEO and Executive Director Roy Bagattini, and we wanted them to know how upset our community is,” said Fataar.
“We acknowledge, with the utmost respect, the Islamic position on homosexuality as informed by the Quran and Sunnah (the Prophet Muhammad’s way of life). Whilst we hold a different view, we sincerely appreciate the time you took to deepen our understanding of your religious and moral context, and how our campaign has been perceived. I would like to reiterate that it was absolutely never our intent to cause division,” said Bagattini in a statement from Woolworths.
“We are deeply saddened that what has transpired has, in instances, been the exact opposite of what was intended,” said Bagattini.
“Following extensive engagement, and deep consideration and deliberation, we have taken the decision to retain, but will curtail, the visibility of our campaign so that it is less intrusive on religious beliefs,” said Woolworths’ Bagattini.